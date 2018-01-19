Who Will Induct Goldberg Into The WWE Hall Of Fame?, WWE Legend Wants His Stable Inducted Soon

As noted, WWE confirmed this week that Bill Goldberg will be headlining the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony this year in New Orleans. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Paul Heyman is currently the one planned to induct the former WWE Universal Champion.

On a related note, The Observer reports that WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart is hoping that The Hart Foundation will be inducted into the Hall, mainly so Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart will be honored as he's currently battling significant health issues. Apparently there is concern that if the induction doesn't come now, Neidhart may not be able to enjoy it and perform in front of the crowd. It was also noted that the induction would mean a lot to the father of Natalya at this stage of his life. Bret and Jim previously teamed as The Hart Foundation but the group later had a run with Bret, Neidhart, Owen Hart, Brian Pillman and The British Bulldog as members.

See Also Jim Neidhart Reacts To Not Being In WWE Hall Of Fame (Video)

Other rumored names for this year's induction ceremony include The Dudley Boyz, Ivory and the late Bam Bam Bigelow, plus Kid Rock going into the Celebrity Wing. Those names have not been confirmed but there's been speculation on WWE possibly announcing The Dudleys in the next few weeks, perhaps at the RAW 25th Anniversary as where they will be appearing live.

The 2018 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on Friday, April 6th at 7:30pm EST from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. There's still no word yet on a broadcast for the USA Network but the ceremony will air on the WWE Network in its entirety.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Subscribe to The Wrestling Observer by clicking here. Each issue has coverage and analysis of all the major news, plus history pieces. New subscribers can also receive free classic issues.