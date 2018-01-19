Steve Austin Talks Driving A Monster Truck Over The Rock's Car On WWE Monday Night RAW

Stone Cold Steve Austin has had a multitude of iconic moments throughout his legendary career, but the ones that stand out are the ones involving vehicles. The time he drove a beer truck into Monday Night RAW was recently voted as the best moment in RAW's 25-year history.

During a recent episode of The Steve Austin Show Unleashed, Austin and Vince Russo discussed how some of those moments came to be. Russo said the creative team had given thought to Austin driving a Zamboni into an arena, but didn't really know what would happen if that idea was to be executed. The stars aligned when they got to the arena and gave Austin the keys so he could run wild.

"I think that was one of the things where it's not 100% you can write it in the story because you're not sure a Zamboni was going to be at the building, so that was probably a thing where we had that in mind but when we actually got to the building and saw it---but the beauty of the scene was not the Zamboni, but the way you drove the Zamboni," Russo said. "That was the whole beauty of that scene because the fact that you took out the Lighting Truck and painted a picture of you being reckless; now you are on the Zamboni, and you're not sure what you are going to do or who you were going to kill, but that was the beauty of the scene. Anybody can write that Steve Austin drove in on the Zamboni, but it's how you drove in the Zamboni. You talk about the stars aligning, that is what happened during that time."

See Also Steve Austin And More Big Names Revealed For WWE RAW 25 Episode

Another fan-favorite moment was when Austin destroyed The Rock's car by driving a monster truck over it. Austin explained that he only had one chance to get it right because there would be the risk of the truck overturning. Austin said he was prepared if the truck landed wrong, but thankfully, he drove it in the right spot and the rest is history.

"There was a two-wheel drive Monster Limo, and I was going to jump the car to get across it," Austin said. "I looked at the dude that was riding with me, it was his Monster Limo, which was before I crushed The Rock's car with the 3:16 Truck, he said to me that before I hit it to give it a little gas and jump over it. I said, 'What happens if the axel breaks and we collapse?' He goes, '#ell, then you're going to have to walk in.' All of a sudden I get my cue and that was the way we were running back then. I hit the car just right. I was fully prepared with whatever happened, it happened."

If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit The Steve Austin Show Unleashed with an H/T to WrestlingINC for the transcription.

Source: The Steve Austin Show Unleashed

Peter Bahi contributed to this article.