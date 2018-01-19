Candice LeRae Indie Farewell Video, HHH & Stephanie McMahon Talk Fallon Appearance, WWE Trademarks

- Candice LeRae, who reported to the WWE Performance Center last week with War Machine and Ricochet, among others, worked her final indie match this past weekend for Bar Wrestling in Baldwin Park, California. She wrestled her former tag team partner Joey Ryan. Above is video from Candice's farewell to indie wrestling.

- WWE recently filed to trademark "WWE Straight To The Source" for Corey Graves' WWE Network show. They also filed to trademark "Kane" for various merchandising such as packaging, wrapping paper, calendars, notebooks, posters, pencils and similar items.

- As noted, Jimmy Fallon will be appearing at Monday's RAW 25th Anniversary show after he and The New Day lost a Lip Sync Battle bet to Triple H and Stephanie McMahon on The Tonight Show last night. Triple H and Stephanie tweeted the following on the appearance: