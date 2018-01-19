Chris Jericho On How Much He Made For NJPW, Tessa Blanchard 'All In', Brian Cage At ESW This Weekend

- Tessa Blanchard, who many expected to be signed by WWE at this point, will be a part of Cody Rhodes' upcoming "All In" 10,000+ arena event on September 1st. Also confirmed for the event are Cody, Kenny Omega, actor Stephen Amell, The Young Bucks, Marty Scurll and Hangman Page.

- Empire State Wrestling (ESW) kicks off 2018 by returning to the St. Johnsburg Fire Hall at 7165 Ward Road in North Tonawanda, NY, this Saturday January 20. The event will feature Mark Haskins from the United Kingdom, as well as Impact Wrestling stars Brian Cage and Braxton Sutter. You can get more details at eswwrestling.com.

See Also Chris Jericho On Proving He's A Money Draw With NJPW Ticket Sales And New Subscriptions

- Chris Jericho responded to a tweet regarding how much extra business NJPW did due to his match with Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 12 earlier this month. Jericho claimed that his involvement brought the company an extra $1.5 million in revenue, as seen below: