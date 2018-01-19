Alexa Bliss Comments On Ronda Rousey Potentially Heading To WWE

TMZ Sports caught up with WWE Raw Women's Champion, Alexa Bliss, and asked if she was worried about former UFC Champion, Ronda Rousey, potentially coming to the WWE and taking her title.

"Please," Bliss scoffed. "I'm a fighting champion, I'm not worried about anybody taking my belt. The title is mine."

Last week, Rousey had dinner with Triple H, and despite previous reports of Rousey coming to WWE, Triple H has continued to down play the whole situation. Talking with The Associated Press last week, Triple H said the company's relationship with her is great, but had nothing to announce.

"We are talking to Ronda, as we've been for a while," Triple H said. "She has a lot of things going on. We have a lot of things going on. But we have a great relationship with her, a very friendly standpoint for a long period of time now. It was great to catch up with her. ... We have nothing to announce at this time. But she's a huge fan of what we do and she's incredibly interested in what we do and the opportunities that lie there. We're fans of hers and incredibly interested in what those opportunities could be with us. But there's a lot of things to walk through. We're talking. We're having conversations."

Last August, Bliss won the Raw Women's Championship for a second time when she defeated Sasha Banks at SummerSlam. Bliss was asked if she though she could take Rousey in the ring and she played it right down the middle.

"I don't know," Bliss responded. "We'll have to get in the ring and see, I guess."

At this year's Royal Rumble it will be the first ever 30-Women Royal Rumble Match with the winner getting a title shot at WrestleMania 34. Obviously, with Bliss being the current champion, she won't be involved in the match, but gave her thoughts on if Rousey decided to show up for the Rumble.

"I think it's a monumental moment in women's history and if any woman wants to be involved I think that's awesome. Good luck."

