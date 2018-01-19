WrestlingInc.com

Former WWWF Champion Opens GoFundMe For Surgery, Finn Balor 'All In', WWE CFO On CNBC, The Revival

By Raj Giri | January 19, 2018

- WWE uploaded the full American Alpha vs. then-NXT Tag Team Champions The Revival match from NXT Takeover: Dallas in 2016, which you can watch in the video above. American Alpha won the match and the titles after Chad Gable pinned Scott Dawson.

- The official Facebook page for the CNBC show Mad Money revealed that WWE CFO George Barrios will be on tonight's episode at 6pm ET.

- Former WWWF Champion and WWE Hall of Famer "Superstar" Billy Graham needs a "total hip revision" medical procedure and does not have the funds or insurance to cover it. Graham has been getting around with the use of crutches for years and has been told that he will soon need the permanent use of a wheelchair if his left hip is not fixed. Graham has started a "Go Fund Me" page for fans that are willing to donate anything to help him out. His goal is to raise $40,000 for the procedure. You can donate by clicking here.

- Finn Balor appeared to be trolling about Cody Rhodes' upcoming "All In" event on September 1st. Wrestlers confirmed for "All In" have been tweeting "I'm all in." This week, Finn Balor posted the exact message when replying to a tweet from Rip Rogers:

