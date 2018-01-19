WrestlingInc.com

Alberto El Patron Says He Apologized To Triple H And Blames Paige For His Past Rants

By Raj Giri | January 19, 2018

Alberto Del Rio was recently interviewed by Medio Tiempo. Below are a few translated highlights:

His past rants ripping Triple H on social media:

"As you know, I am a man who knows when he was wrong. In fact I was in contact with them. Like WWE, when they admitted their mistake the first time I left, I also admit my mistake.

"I personally apologized to Triple H for the issues we had when I was in a bad relationship with my ex-partner. She and her entire family made me believe that they affected our relationship. She made me believe that the videos [Paige and Maddox] and all that was happening outside to her was perpetrated by Triple H and the company. At the time I believed her, because she was my partner. I defended her by heart and sword, then things were different. Later I realized how wrong I was to place my trust in that person. I deeply regret my words and apologized to Triple H, his wife and WWE. They understood me."

If he would return to WWE:

"Of course I would go back if the opportunity arises. I would not go back full-time, but I would transition to a special appearance wrestler. Before I put down my wrestling boots for good it will surely happen. Surely before I retire, I will do something special with [WWE]. However I do not see it happening in 2018, but in 2019 before leaving the United States. I'm definitely going to do something special with them. I consider myself to be on good terms with WWE right now on my side, we will one day shake hands and everything will be fine. Time heals all wounds."

Source: Medio Tiempo

