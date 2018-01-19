ROH Episode 330 Recap: Dalton Castle In Action, Will Ospreay Vs. Kenny King, Marty Scurll

Ian Riccaboni and Colt Cabana check in on commentary after the usual ROH signature video package. Will Ospreay and Jay Lethal make their entrances.

Will Ospreay vs. Jay Lethal

They exchange wrist locks. Lethal locks in headlock, Ospreay sends him to the ropes. Lethal hits a shoulder-block on Ospreay. The Bullet Club's Marty Scurll joins the commentary team. Lethal eventually kicks Ospreay in the midsection. Lethal goes for the Lethal Injection, Ospreay stops it and elbows Lethal in the face. Ospreay goes for the Lethal Injection, Lethal catches him in a Torture Rack. Lethal slams Ospreay to the mat. Lethal pins Ospreay for a two count. They fight on the top turnbuckle. Ospreay hits a hurricanrunna from off the top rope on Lethal. Ospreay hits an Inverted DDT on Lethal. Ospreay pins Lethal for a two count. Ospreay chops the back of Lethal's head. Lethal ducks a kick attempt by Ospreay. Lethal hits the Lethal Combination on Ospreay. Lethal attempts to lock in the Figure Four, Ospreay rolls him up for a two count. Ospreay springboard off the second rope, Lethal catches him with a Cutter. Lethal hits the Lethal Injection. Lethal pins Ospreay for the win.

Winner: Jay Lethal

Marty Scurll applauds Jay Lethal after the match. Lethal and Will Ospreay shake hands.

Caprice Coleman checks in backstage with a Coleman's Pulpit segment. Jonathan Gresham is his guest. Coleman is sitting in a low chair while he has Gresham sitting in a high chair. Gresham talks about starting out in 2005. Coleman talks about Gresham's unimpressive win-loss record. Gresham talks about coming to Ring Of Honor to showcase his style. Gresham says he would want special rules instated for guys like him because it would help him showcase his style.

Kenny King makes his entrance. Brian Milonas is introduced in the ring.

Kenny King vs. Brian Milonas

King locks in a headlock on Milonas. Milonas sends King to the ropes. King ducks a clothesline attempt by Milonas. Milonas strikes King. Milonas runs towards King. King pulls the top rope down, sending Milonas to ringside. King hits a Tornado Senton to the outside on Milonas. King rolls Milonas back into the ring. King strikes Milonas. King attempts a cross-body, Milonas catches him. Milonas drops King's head on the top turnbuckle. Milonas splashes King in the corner. Milonas clotheslines King. King hits a spin-kick on Milonas. King connects with a knee strike to Milonas. King hits a Springboard Blockbuster on Milonas. King pins Milonas for the win. King pins Milonas for the win.

Winner: Kenny King

ROH Television Champion Silas Young comes to the ring after the match. Young and King exchange strikes. King hits a spin-kick on Young. Young starts heading to the back as Beer City Bruiser joins him in the entrance way. Milonas attacks King from behind. Milonas, Bruiser and Young all stomp on King several times.

So Cal Uncensored (Scorpio Sky, Frankie Kazarian & Christopher Daniels) are in the ring following a commercial break. Daniels tells the crowd to make some noise for the SCU. ROH COO Joe Koff comes to the stage. Koff talks about how the fans want don't want to see him, they want to see the best wrestlers, not the most disruptive wrestlers. Koff says that all they've been is a disruption to this company. Koff teases firing them. Kazarian says that sounds like a threat. Kazarian teases attacking Koff before Daniels calms him down. Daniels says Koff won't fire them. Daniels talks about having had conversions with Koff when he was ROH World Champion about ROH's expansion plans, and if he were fired, nothing would stop him from calling his good friend Don Callis to tell him about those plans or his good friend AJ. Koff talks about how he's a businessman first and he found out that they only have one more year on their contracts. Koff says that at Final Battle 2018, they are done.

The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Vinny Marseglia & TK O'Ryan) makes their entrance. ROH World Champion Dalton Castle & The Boys make their entrance.

Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Vinny Marseglia & TK O'Ryan)

Castle and O'ryan start the match. They lock up. Castle takes O'Ryan to the mat. Castle ducks a clothesline attempt by O'Ryan. Taven exchanges words with Castle. Marseglia is tagged in. Marseglia connects with a Pump Kick to Castle. Marseglia clotheslines Castle in the corner.

Late in the match, Castle chops Marseglia. Castle clotheslines Marseglia. Castle strikes Taven. Castle elbows Marseglia in the face. Castle strikes O'Ryan. Castle hits a Modified Slam on Marseglia. Castle ducks a clothesline attempt by Taven. Castle and Taven reverse several Tombstone piledriver attempts by each other. Castle hits the Tombstone Piledriver on Taven. O'Ryan kicks Castle. Castle hits his Bang-A-Rang finisher on O'Ryan. Castle locks in Julie Newmar on Marseglia. An axe is slid into the ring. Marseglia taps out.

Winners: Dalton Castle & The Boys

The Boys hits simultaneous Sentons to the outside on Taven and O'Ryan at ringside as the bell rings. They hype next week's show as this one comes to a close.