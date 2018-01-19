WrestlingInc.com

WWE Stars In Ruthless Aggression Intro (Video), 'Major Disaster' On Total Divas, Drew McIntyre Note

By Marc Middleton | January 19, 2018

- Above is a new mash-up of the RAW Ruthless Aggression intro with modern day Superstars.

- Below is the synopsis for next Wednesday's Total Divas episode:

"Let's Get Naked!: Brie and Bryan make a cross country move that ends up as a major disaster; Jon takes Trinity on a romantic weekend trip; Rusev tries to give his wife, Lana, a taste of her own medicine after she strutted in a bikini in Bulgaria."

- Drew McIntyre was back at the WWE Performance Center this week as he works towards his return to the ring. The former WWE NXT Champion has been out of action since late November with a torn bicep injury. He tweeted:

