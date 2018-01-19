WWE Announcer Welcomes New Signing, Natalya Talks Favorite RAW Moments, Big Cass - Carmella Video

- Above is a Total Divas deleted scene with Carmella talking to Big Cass about how she doesn't want friends & family to help them unpack after arriving to their new home in Tampa. It will be interesting to see how the show covers their recent split, which Carmella publicly confirmed for the first time last week on social media.

- Natalya discusses the 25th Anniversary of RAW in her latest column for The Edmonton Sun, now online at this link. She wrote about some of her unforgettable personal moments on the flagship show of WWE:

From facing off against three-time Divas Champion Michelle McCool, fighting for the WWE Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair, teaming with my best friend and WWE Hall Of Famer Beth Phoenix, to putting Ric Flair in the Sharpshooter (And yes, I made Ric tap out). Then there was the time on Raw when the Hart Dynasty (myself, my husband "Tyson Kidd" and my cousin Harry "DH" Smith) beat The Miz and Big Show to become the new WWE Tag Team Champions. It was the greatest feeling to have my uncle Bret there to raise our hands in victory. In that magical moment on Raw, all the toughness and grit that my grandfather Stu Hart had, felt like it was being passed to us. It was the coolest feeling, and I still close my eyes and think about how lucky I am that I could share such a special moment with my family in the ring in front of the WWE Universe.

- Corey Graves took to Twitter this week and welcomed Raymond Rowe of War Machine to WWE after their signing was announced along with Candice LeRae and Ricochet. As noted, it's believed they all signed three-year deals. Rowe and his partner, Warbeard Hanson, are former ROH Tag Team Champions and former IWGP Tag Team Champions. Graves wrote: