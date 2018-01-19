Darren Young Breaks Post-WWE Twitter Silence, Fans On Royal Rumble Matches, Mixed Match Challenge

- Above is a new WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at Week 1 of the Mixed Match Challenge, which saw Sasha Banks and Finn Balor defeat Natalya and Shinsuke Nakamura, and other buzz surrounding the tournament. Banks & Balor will go on to face the winners of next Tuesday's Week 2 match with Carmella and Big E vs. Asuka and The Miz.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans which match they're most looking forward to at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 28th. As of this writing, 45% voted for the 30-man Royal Rumble match while 29% voted for the first-ever 30-woman Royal Rumble match, 18% voted for Kane vs. Braun Strowman vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, 4% voted for Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match, 2% voted for Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a 2 of 3 Falls match, 1% voted for Cedric Alexander vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore and 1% voted for The Bar vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Jason Jordan.

- It looks like former WWE Superstar Darren Young may be in attendance for the Bellator 192 MMA event this weekend. Young had not tweeted since being released from WWE in October but he made his first tweets this week - a Martin Luther King Jr. Day post on Monday and a re-tweet of this photo that Bellator Flyweight Champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane posted: