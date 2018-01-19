WrestlingInc.com

Cody Rhodes - Nikki Bella Twitter Exchange, Sasha Banks Games With Cesaro (Video), WWE Stock Up

By Marc Middleton | January 19, 2018

- Above is the latest episode of Clash With Cesaro from Xavier Woods' "UpUpDownDown" YouTube channel, featuring a special appearance by Sasha Banks.

- WWE stock was up 1.96% today, closing at $33.85 per share. Today's high was $34.03 and the low was $33.20.

Cody Rhodes On The Upcoming 'All In' Show, Bullet Club In 2018, What Dusty Rhodes Taught Him
- Cody Rhodes took to Twitter this week to live-tweet during Wednesday's Total Divas episode, which airs before WAGS Atlanta on E!, which his wife Brandi appears in. You can see his tweets below and a response from Nikki Bella:

