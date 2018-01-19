WWE Stars Film TV Show (Photos), Ricochet's First WWE Twitter Beef, Jeff Jarrett Cage Match Video

- As seen above, Title Match Wrestling recently released video from a Steel Cage match between Pat Buck and Jeff Jarrett, who finished a stint in WWE-sponsored rehab in December. The match took place at WrestlePro's "GFW vs. WrestlePro" event on June 11th, 2017 from the gym of Saint Joseph in Keyport, NJ. The event also featured Damien Sandow vs. Colt Cabana.

- Nia Jax and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss will be appearing on Monday's episode of The Steve Harvey Show, which airs in syndication. Below are photos and a quick clip from Thursday's taping:

Thank you so much! @IAmSteveHarvey! @AlexaBliss_WWE & I had a blast with you today. pic.twitter.com/1zy9bGPZoz — Nia Jax (@NiaJaxWWE) January 19, 2018

Video via Nia Jax's Instagram story pic.twitter.com/4NaIXTRcuv — NiaJaxCom (@NiaJaxCom) January 19, 2018

- The WWE website has picked up on a Twitter beef between new WWE Performance Center recruit Trevor Mann (Ricochet) and WWE NXT Superstar Montez Ford of The Street Profits. You can see WWE's announcement and the tweets below: