Wrestler Issues Statement On Reports Of Her Departure From Impact Wrestling

It was reported this week in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Impact Wrestling fired Hania (aka Hania the SheWolf, Hania the Huntress) after she refused to do a 90-second job to newcomer Su Yung at the organization's recent set of Impact Wrestling television tapings in Orlando, Florida.

On Friday, Hania issued a statement via Twitter addressing reports on her departure. The 27-year-old confirms that she has parted ways with Impact Wrestling, but that it was a mutual decision and there is absolutely no bad blood on either side.

So Impact and I came to a mutual decision, and there is absolutely no bad blood or hard feelings on either side. I'm thankful, had a good time even met some cool people. But immature people like to blow things out of proportion. Thanks again to everyone at impact. — Hania the SheWolf (@HaniaHuntress) January 19, 2018

Hania made her Impact Wrestling debut on Nov. 10, 2017, at a television taping in Ottawa, Ontario, where she attacked Rosemary following "The Demon Assassin"'s victory over KC Spinelli. Jeremy Borash tweeted news of her arrival and the angle finally aired on last night's episode of Impact Wrestling.

Breaking News from Ottawa: @HaniaHuntress hits the ring on @WeAreRosemary moments ago at IMPACT taping! pic.twitter.com/k1IGp7kNmu — Jeremy Borash (@JeremyBorash) November 11, 2017

Hania also worked a match on Nov. 10, 2017, beating Spinelli.

At the most recent set of television tapings, Hania worked three matches. She faced Amber Nova at the Jan. 10, 2018 tapings and wrestled Rosemary on Jan. 11 and Jan. 12.

