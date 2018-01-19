The Rock Vs. Ric Flair In 2002, Xavier Woods Praises Kofi Kingston And Big E, WWE Shop Sale

- Above is from an episode of Raw from July of 2002 when The Rock took on Ric Flair for the first time ever. Rock would win the match via pinfall after hitting a rock bottom. After the match, Flair went to cut a promo and Chris Jericho came through the crowd, cracking him in the face with a chair.

- As noted, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and The New Day did a lip-sync contest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. New Day performed Boyz 2 Men's hit single, Motownphilly, while Triple H and Stephanie did How Far I'll Go from the movie, Moana. After their appearance, Xavier posted a tweet giving praise to Big E and Kofi for the journey they've been on over the last couple years.