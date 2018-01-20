Jim Ross On Paige's WWE In-Ring Career Reportedly Done, Goldberg, Changes In Impact Wrestling

Jim Ross posted his latest blog at JRsBarBQ.com. Here are some highlights:

Paige's WWE in-ring career coming to an end:

"Saddened to read of Paige's neck injury is apparently going to take her out of the ring for good. I was happy to see Paige on RAW Monday night and I know that she can remain a viable figure in the WWE, if she chooses to invest in herself and in the next skill sets that she will need to refine. Paige has a unique personality that can be amended to allow her to excel in what could be multiple assignments going forward. Don't count her out."

Growing pains in Impact Wrestling:

"No one should be surprised that Impact Wrestling is going through a major talent roster cleanse, for the lack of a better term, which provides their new, booking/creative group some new talents to utilize which generally helps 're-starts.' Impact needs an upgraded North American TV partner and to get someone 'HOT' sooner than later."

Goldberg going into the WWE Hall of Fame:

"Really happy for my Oklahoma friend, Bill Goldberg, for his upcoming induction into the 2018 Hall of Fame class. Good things often times do happen to good people and things weren't always easy for Goldberg in WWE, but it was made up for in triplicate with Bill's last run versus Brock Lesnar."

