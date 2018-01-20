With the Royal Rumble just over a week away, there are currently five title matches booked for the event. Among those five, which do you think is most likely to have a title change?

* Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Braun Strowman vs. Kane (WWE Universal Championship)

* AJ Styles (c) vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (WWE Championship 2-on-1 Handicap Match)

* Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan (c) vs. Sheamus and Cesaro (WWE Raw Tag Team Championship)

* The Usos (c) vs. Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable (WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship - 2 out of 3 falls)

* Enzo Amore (c) vs. Cedric Alexander (WWE Cruiserweight Championship)

