The Rock Heads To China, Ozzy And Sharon Osbourne Celebrate RAW 25, WWE Gives Out Scholarship

- Above is a behind-the-scenes look at The Rock heading to Beijing, China to promote Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. Rock says despite so much digital noise out there today, he always prefers to go to places in person as a way to lay a foundation for his fan base.

- In the video below, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne said "Happy Anniversary" to Raw as the 25th anniversary approaches this Monday. You can check out the updated list of people who will be attending by clicking here.

- Also in celebration of Raw 25, WWE handed out a $25,000 scholarship to a Media Communication student at Full Sail University. Johnny Gargano and NXT Women's Champion, Ember Moon, were on-hand for the presentation, Triple H was as well, via satellite.