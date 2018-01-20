Mick Foley On His Mankind Mask, Feud With The Rock, Who Would Win A Match Between His Three Personas

Mick Foley spoke with ESPN about why he switched away from Mankind, feuding with The Rock, and who would win in a match between his three personas (Dude Love, Mankind, and Cactus Jack). Here are some of the highlights:

What hooked newer fans during his feud with The Rock:

"If you were an uninitiated viewer and tuning in, you'd say, 'So wait a minute, the ugly guy with the mask and tattered shirt ... he's a good guy? And this other guy who looks like he's carved out of marble, he's the bad guy?' But it worked. We played off each other."

One of the reasons why he needed another persona, aside from Mankind:

"[The mask] stunk. It got smellier and smellier the more I wore it, and it became too much."

Who would win a match between Dude Love, Mankind, and Cactus Jack:

"Dude hides under the ring and waits for the other two to wear themselves out, then takes advantage."

Mick Foley also discussed entertaining millions of fans on Raw. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.