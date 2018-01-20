Sting Cuts Promo For An Appearance (Video), Infamous WWE Royal Rumble Intruders, Sasha Banks Note

- Above is WWE's latest Top 10 featuring infamous Royal Rumble match intruders. The group included: Erick Rowan taking out Curtis Axel before he could get to the ring, The Miz sneaking in and eliminating John Cena, and The Rock distracting "Stone Cold" Steve Austin so Vince McMahon could win the 1999 Royal Rumble.

- Sasha Banks will be at the StubHub Store on 1412 Broadway in New York, New York on Sunday, January 21, from 6pm to 8pm. Please note, wristbands will be given out to the first 250 fans to visit the StubHub location; wristbands will be distributed at the pickup counter, beginning at 3 pm

- In the video below, Sting (in full face paint and wrestling gear) cut a promo for an upcoming appearance in Dallas, Texas for Imperial Wrestling. The event takes place tonight at 7pm CT and will feature: Vader, Abyss, Matt Sydal, MVP, and others.