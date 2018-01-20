Laurel Van Ness On The Potential Of Going To WWE, Leaving Impact, Bobby Lashley And EC3 Moving On

Laurel Van Ness spoke with the Orlando Sentinel after confirming her release from Impact Wrestling, earlier this week. Here are some of the highlights:

Leaving Impact Wrestling:

"It's stressful, it's crazy, it's exciting, all at once. … It was a difficult choice to make, and that's why I'm so split -- excited and scared. But it's going to be a really, really good year for me on the indies, hopefully putting on solid matches and wrestling in more countries."

Potential of going to WWE:

"I'd be crazy to say no I haven't [thought about WWE]. It's always in the back of your mind for any wrestler. It was the only thing in my mind when I started with Tough Enough in 2014. But I've grown a little more open and found options I never knew I had before. Now, if WWE calls tomorrow, that would be amazing. If Ring of Honor calls tomorrow, amazing. But now I have options. … I never thought I'd say that. When I first started out wrestling in front of 100 people, I thought, 'Chelsea, you're better than this. You should be working in front of thousands!' But I was crazy. The things I've been able to do - main events, cage matches, all kinds of stipulations – the opportunities, they are at an all-time high."

Bobby Lashley and EC3 finishing up at Impact Wrestling:

"It hit everybody in day 2 or 3 [of the tapings] that when everybody comes back, it won't be the same feeling. I tried to keep quiet and private [with] what I was going to do, but everybody knew about Bobby and EC3. They made such an impact in the company for years, and to see them go was a little different feeling."

Laurel Van Ness also discussed the Knockouts Division and traveling the world. You can read the full interview by clicking here.