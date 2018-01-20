WWE Main Event Recap: Rhyno Gets A Win, Mustafa Ali Vs. TJP, Curt Hawkins

The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Curt Hawkins and Rhyno (with Heath Slater) make their entrances as Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness check in on commentary.

Curt Hawkins vs. Rhyno

They lock up. Rhyno locks in a headlock, Hawkins sends him to the ropes. Rhyno hits a shoulder block on Hawkins. Rhyno clotheslines Hawkins. Hawkins lays down and tells Rhyno to pin him. Hawkins rolls Rhyno up for a two count. Hawkins rolls out of the ring, Rhyno chases him. Hawkins gets back in the ring. Hawkins kicks Rhyno as he gets back in the ring. Hawkins strikes Rhyno several times. Hawkins drops an elbow on Rhyno. Hawkins suplexes Rhyno. Hawkins pins Rhyno for a two count. Hawkins locks in a headlock, Rhyno fights out of it. Hawkins drives his knee into Rhyno. Rhyno hits a Modified Neck-breaker in Hawkins. Rhyno clotheslines Hawkins. Rhyno hits a Belly-To-Belly Suplex on Hawkins before pinning him for a two count. Hawkins strikes Rhyno. Hawkins hits a Back Suplex on Rhyno. Hawkins pins Rhyno for another two count. Hawkins clotheslines Rhyno. Hawkins runs towards Rhyno. Rhyno hits a Spine-buster on Hawkins. Rhyno pins Hawkins for the win.

Winner: Rhyno

A from RAW is shown featuring RAW General Manager Kurt Angle firing Braun Strowman.

A recap of Braun Strowman's path of destruction on RAW is shown.

A recap from RAW featuring Braun Strowman getting rehired by RAW General Manager Kurt Angle is shown.

A recap is shown of Bobby Roode defeating Jinder Mahal to win the United States Championship on SmackDown Live.

Mustafa Ali and TJP make their entrances.

Mustafa Ali vs. TJP

They lock up. They exchange waist-locks. Ali chops TJP. After several reversal exchanges, Ali hits a springboard arm-drag on TJP. Ali hits a spin-kick on TJP. Ali pins TJP for a two count. TJP blocks a Spinning DDT attempt and slams Ali to the mat. TJP kicks Ali in the corner. The fight spills out of the ring. TJP sends Ali into the ringside barrier as we head into a commercial break.

TJP hits a Senton on Ali in the ring as we return from the commercial break. TJP locks in a face-lock on Ali. Ali fights out of it. TJP hits a Side Russian Leg Sweep on Ali. TJP pins Ali for a two count. Ali reverses a Back Suplex attempt into a Cross-Body on TJP. Ali pins TJP for a two count. TJP spikes Ali's neck on the second rope. TJP hits a Springboard Forearm on Ali. TJP pins Ali for a two count. Ali elbows TJP in the face. Ali dropkicks TJP. Ali hits a neck-breaker on TJP. Ali pins TJP for a two count. TJP runs towards Ali, Ali gets his boot up. Ali ascends the turnbuckle. TJP pulls Ali off the turnbuckle. TJP locks in a Leg Lock on Ali. Ali gets to the ropes. Ali sends TJP into the top turnbuckle. Ali table tops TJP. Ali pins TJP with a bridge for the win.

Winner: Mustafa Ali

A recap of RAW Tag-Team Champion Seth Rollins defeating Finn Balor on RAW is shown to close the show.