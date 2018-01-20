Great Royal Rumble Infographic (Photo), USA Network Running WWE RAW Moments All Weekend, Kurt Angle

- The USA network is running "Raw moments" all weekend during commercial break to promote this Monday's RAW 25 special.

- Just a reminder that Kurt Angle will be appearing at the World of Wheels this afternoon at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh, PA. Angle will be appearing from 2-4 pm. You can get more details here.

- Our friends at HalloweenCostumes.com sent us the Royal Rumble infographic below covering the history of the event complete with winners and other facts and statistics.



Image Created by HalloweenCostumes.com

Devin Rubink and Steven Kessler contributed to this article.