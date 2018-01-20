WWE NXT Live Event Results From St. Petersburg (1/18): Six-Man Main Event, Undisputed Era Retains

Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Thursday's show in St. Petersburg, Florida:
* Kona Reeves defeated Kishan Raftaar
* No Way Jose defeated Gabriel Ealy
* Shayna Baszler defeated Reina Gonzalez
* Jason and Rocky defeated Adrian Jaoude and Cezar Bononi by DQ
* NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon retained over Vanessa Borne
* NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish retained over Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic
* Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner defeated Big Boa and Roderick Strong
* Johnny Gargano, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeated The Velveteen Dream, Akam and Rezar