WWE NXT Live Event Results From St. Petersburg (1/18): Six-Man Main Event, Undisputed Era Retains

Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Thursday's show in St. Petersburg, Florida:

* Kona Reeves defeated Kishan Raftaar

* No Way Jose defeated Gabriel Ealy

* Shayna Baszler defeated Reina Gonzalez

* Jason and Rocky defeated Adrian Jaoude and Cezar Bononi by DQ

* NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon retained over Vanessa Borne

* NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish retained over Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic

* Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner defeated Big Boa and Roderick Strong

* Johnny Gargano, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeated The Velveteen Dream, Akam and Rezar