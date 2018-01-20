WrestlingInc.com

Seth Rollins' Ex-Girlfriend Says She's Single, WWE 24 On RAW 25, Royal Rumble 2012 Match (Video)

By Raj Giri | January 20, 2018

- WWE uploaded the video above featuring most of the 2012 Royal Rumble match. While the video description says that it's the full match, it's actually cut off shortly after The Big Show made his entry at #30. Sheamus won the match by last eliminating Jericho. Sheamus went on to defeat Daniel Bryan for the World Heavyweight Championship in 18 seconds in the opening match of WrestleMania XXVIII

- Sean Waltman revealed on the latest episode of his X-Pac 12360 podcast that WWE is producing a WWE 24 special for the WWE Network on this Monday's RAW 25. He noted that WWE cameras will be following him for the special as soon as he gets off the plane.

- Former WWE Developmental talent Zahra Schreiber noted on Twitter this week that's she's single, as seen below. Schreiber is the ex-girlfriend of Seth Rollins, and the couple started dating while Rollins was engaged to Leighla Schultz. Rollins and Schultz has a very public spat with Schultz posting nude photos of Rollins and Schreiber on his social media accounts.

Peter Bahi contributed to this article.

