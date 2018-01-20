WWE Live Event Results From Reading (1/19): Handicap Match, Braun Strowman Answers Challenge, More

Thanks to Michael Mansfield for the following WWE live event results from Friday's show in Reading, PA:

* Titus O'Neil and Apollo Crews defeated The Bar, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson in a Triple Threat

* Goldust defeated Curt Hawkins. Braun Strowman came out after the match to answer Hawkins' challenge and easily destroyed him for the pin. Braun wasn't done yet, which brought out Kane

* Braun Strowman defeated Kane by DQ when a steel chair came into play

* Dana Brooke and Asuka defeated Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose. Paige was at ringside

* The Revival defeated Heath Slater and Rhyno

* RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss retained over Bayley and Mickie James in a Triple Threat

* Finn Balor defeated Elias

* RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins and WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns defeated The Miz, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas in a 2-on-3 Handicap Match