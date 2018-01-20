Ricochet On Why He Had Doubts About Making It To WWE, NXT Takeover Go-Home Episode, Seth Green - RAW

- Above is new video of Trevor Mann at the WWE Performance Center. The former Ricochet says he never thought he would make it to WWE because of his size & stature but to make it means the world to him and shows that hard work & dedication can get you where you want to go. Mann says he feels he's a very unique wrestler because he can get going in the ring with any kind of opponent. Mann also talks about how he's always started from the bottom and worked his way to the top. He also says he's excited about growing as an all-around performer while at the WWE Performance Center.

See Also Ricochet's First WWE Twitter Beef

- A sitdown between Shayna Baszler and WWE NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon has been announced for Wednesday's "Takeover: Philadelphia" go-home episode. It's also been announced that the show will also feature Johnny Gargano vs. The Velveteen Dream with Gargano's Takeover match with NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas on the line.

- Actor and former RAW Guest Host Seth Green sends a message to WWE for the 25th Anniversary of RAW in this new video, commenting on how RAW has been a big part of his life as a fan, guest host and an undefeated competitor.