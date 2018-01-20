Backstage Note On Alberto El Patron's Impact Future, Impact Asks Fans For Feedback, Genesis Promo

- Above is a promo for Thursday's Genesis edition of Impact Wrestling, featuring Moose vs. Bobby Lashley, Allie vs. Knockouts Champion Laurel Van Ness, Matt Sydal vs. Grand Champion Ethan Carter III and a Steel Cage match with Johnny Impact vs. Alberto El Patron vs. Global Champion Eli Drake.

- It's worth noting that Alberto El Patron's big money contract with Impact expires in the spring of this year, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Ethan Carter III and Bobby Lashley recently left the company because the company could not afford to renew their big money deals.

- Impact is running a survey to ask fans what they thought of this week's episode on POP TV. The survey asks fans which match they enjoyed the most, which wrestlers they enjoyed the most, which stars they want to see more of, what platform they watched the show on, what platform they watched Barbed Wire Massacre on and if they plan on watching next week. They also let fans type their own answers when asking what they liked most about this week's show and what improvements they would like to see in future shows. You can find the survey on Survey Monkey at the link below: