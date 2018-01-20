Mandy Leon On If There Is Competition Between WWE And ROH, Women's Royal Rumble, Women Of Honor

ROH's Mandy Leon was a guest on Interactive Wrestling Radio. You can check out the full interview at WrestlingEpicenter.com, they sent us these highlights:

ROH Finally Getting a Women of Honor Title:

"I think that everything was done exactly how it should have been. I love the fact that Ring of Honor dod not throw this in the fans' face. I think it took a little bit longer... (laughs) But with the timing and the character development and saying, "Hey, these are our girls. Lets see if the fans want this." You have to remember, Ring of Honor never had a Women's Division. They've had women in and out through the years. But, again, I respect the fact they didn't throw this in the fans' faces. We built it up to where the announcement and people wanting it even more was just so special. It is finally here and it is such an exciting thing!"

Why she got involved in pro wrestling:

"I've always been a fan of it ever since I was a kid, honestly, through my mom. She loved it. It didn't really stick with me until I saw women (wrestling) later on. Like Chyna, Lita, and Trish because they were just beautiful and were in the ring doing these crazy things. They were so powerful and dominating. It was so inspiring to me. Throughout my career, so many athletes have inspired me psychology wise. But, really, yeah, a passion for it from watching it as a young kid and wanting to pursue it as a dream and finding a strong passion for it."

How training in the ROH Dojo has Been an advantage:

"Yes, for me, I first started training with people I knew would be good trainers for me. People who would have good leverage for me in my career of professional wrestling. After doing some research, I found Ring of Honor and saw they were not too far from me. Upon staying on them and contacting them consistantly, they finally got back to me. I was fortunate enough to meet them and became one of their female students, the only female student at the time. There were a few (female students) prior to me. Luckily enough, I got in! To have, like you said, that Ring of Honor name behind me and to be born and raised (in ROH) and have that in my blood, it means a lot!"

Her feud with Taeler Hendrix:

"That was a fun feud for me.I think both of us really got to just let our characters out and we gave it our all especially with the No Disqualification match that really got a lot of feedback and was something that made me really happy as far as the outcome... Other than the fact that I lost! (laughs) The feud was great and I wish it could have kept going. I'm excited for some more feuds within Ring of Honor. But, yeah, it was a lot of fun working with her."

If the story was that she had murdered Taele Hendrix:

"(laughs) No, that is just a ridiculous rumor that is online apparently. People call me the "Exotic Goddess" and part of that is being a mysterious woman. The terrot card was about getting rid of the dishonorable ones. By no means murder! (laughs) I laugh when people say that but I guess I can kind of understand! By no means murder. Just a cleansing of the division of the dishonorable."

Being one of Adam Rose's "Rosebuds" on WWE TV:

"(laughs) That was fun. That was during the early stages of my professional wrestling journey. I say that instead of career because I was still training with only maybe one or two matches under my belt after graduating from the Ring of Honor Dojo. That, for me, was me getting as much experience as I could get in terms pf networking. That was a huge opportunity for me at that time with little experience to be in that environment. It was fun! It was a lot of fun! It kind of got to the point where I was just a regular Rosebud! (laughs) It was fun to learn and travel with those guys and just to see the business aspect of what they do. That was a great experience for sure and a lot of fun!"

WWE Having a Women's Royal Rumble:

"I think it's amazing. We announced our Women of Honor Title Tournament and the night after, they announced the (Women's) Royal Rumble. I think it is two history making events. Like you said, they're long overdue! It is about time! I think it is great that different entities are doing what they love. We're (ROH) doing what we love, WWE is doing what they love, TNA (Impact Wrestling) is doing what they love.

"In my eyes and in the eyes of Ring of Honor, there is no competition between Ring of Honor and WWE. A lot of people ask, "WWE announcing a Women's Royal Rumble match the day after you announce a title tournament. What do you think about that?" (laughs) To me, it is two entities doing what they love and it is long overdue! Women's wrestling is so popular right now. Why wouldn't they have a Women's Royal Rumble? Why wouldn't we have a Women of Honor title? Women's wrestling is at an all time high and they just continue to bring it. We're really bringing it! It is something people want to see. And, I love, now, how driven are in the business. A few years ago, it felt, and it still kind of is, male dominated where women just didn't have a lot of opportunities. Whereas now, there are so many opportunities for women everywhere and there are so many incredible talents out there. It blows my mind. A few years ago, there were only a couple of women on the independent circuit. Now, there are just a ton of women scratching and clawing, so to say. I think it is amazing. It is inspiring. It is a phenomenal thing!"

If Women of Honor matches will be featured on ROH TV:

"Yes, I think in 2018, we are finally going to accomplish that. Especially with the tournament now, I don't think that is something that is going to be a YouTube exclusive. I think that is something that is going to be aired on TV. How could you not have the women on TV now that you have a beautiful gold belt? (laughs)"

Opponents she hopes to face in the tournament:

"Oh man, I have no idea who I am facing. The names they have announced so far are incredible. It would be an honor for me to face all of them. Especially the STARDOM girls. I have spent 3 months in Japan with STARDOM. It was an amazing experience and the culture was amazing."

Her time in STARDOM:

"Yeah, it is a different kind of culture, so to say, in Japan. The audience is very quiet and respectful. They respect the athletes in the ring and want to watch them. They will chant for you if you reel them in. The American fans, we go crazy! (laughs)"

Her goals:

"Honestly, the title and the tournament has always been my top goal since stepping into the ROH Dojo where everybody thought I was completely insane. Now that it is finally here, my top goal is winning the tournament and getting the title! Just to continue to learn and to train hard and to prove to people that if you put your mind to something, you can do anything! But, going into 2018, my number one goal is becoming the first ever Women of Honor champion. But, we will see! (laughs)"