Backstage News On Impact Wrestling Not Knowing About Recent Departure

Chris Adonis' departure from Impact Wrestling was apparently not known ahead of time by management, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Adonis announced his departure from the company after the third night of last week's tapings. Adonis had returned to the company in April of last year.

"I have to announce my departure from Impact Wrestling," Adonis wrote on Twitter. "Thank you to @sonjaydutterson @EdNordholm & @ScottDAmore"

It was noted in The Observer that Adonis left on his own and management was not sure why he made the decision to leave. While he left after the third night of tapings, he was scheduled for the entire week.

Adonis is best known for working in WWE as Chris Masters from 2005 - 2011. After wrestling on the independent scene, he worked on and off for TNA since 2015.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

