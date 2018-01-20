WrestlingInc.com

WWE NXT Follows Former TNA Star, Kevin Owens Calls Out Pre-Show Panelist For Recent Comments, More

By Raj Giri | January 20, 2018

- The official WWE NXT Twitter account has started following EC3 on Twitter. As noted, EC3 has been at the Performance Center and is expected to start with the company imminently. He had worked for WWE developmental from 2009 - 2013 as Derrick Bateman.

Kevin Owens Says He's 'Striving' To Get Reactions Like Roman Reigns And John Cena
- Hot 97 host Peter Rosenberg, who is often part of the WWE pay-per-view Kickoff shows, caught some heat this week for not realizing that new WWE signees War Machine were a tag team. The former ROH and IWGP Tag Team Champions officially reported to the Performance Center this week. After going back-and-forth with fans on Twitter, Kevin Owens called him out for not knowing who War Machine were before talking about them, as seen below:

