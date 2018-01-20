WWE NXT Follows Former TNA Star, Kevin Owens Calls Out Pre-Show Panelist For Recent Comments, More

- The official WWE NXT Twitter account has started following EC3 on Twitter. As noted, EC3 has been at the Performance Center and is expected to start with the company imminently. He had worked for WWE developmental from 2009 - 2013 as Derrick Bateman.

- This weekend, WWEShop.com has $5 / $10 / $15 buys. There is no code necessary, just use this link.

- Hot 97 host Peter Rosenberg, who is often part of the WWE pay-per-view Kickoff shows, caught some heat this week for not realizing that new WWE signees War Machine were a tag team. The former ROH and IWGP Tag Team Champions officially reported to the Performance Center this week. After going back-and-forth with fans on Twitter, Kevin Owens called him out for not knowing who War Machine were before talking about them, as seen below:

So we all agree war machine is gonna have to change his name for WWE right? — Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) January 17, 2018

Sorry war machine is a they and not a he? Well they should still change the name ... would u prefer I pretend that I've watched their indy work? Well I haven't..but I will soon enjoy them on Nxt :) calm down nerds #withalife — Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) January 17, 2018

on a serious note ... the name will take a long time to be distanced in my brain from the monster who nearly killed Christy Mack ... maybe after a while? But right now it's impossible for me to separate — Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) January 17, 2018

Yes lol ... actually i dont mind being corrected AT ALL.... I should be...but it doesn't change the point...I have no issue admitting I didn't watch them — Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) January 17, 2018

ROH is not only great but ESSENTIAL to the continued growth of great wrestling...incredible eyes for talent and the stomping ground for future icons...but relative to the WWE ... YES ...IT'S THE INDIES ...will you be serious — Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) January 17, 2018

this whole convo started simply cuz I referred to War Machine's "Indy work" .. that upset people because I have not really watched them... obviously they were on the highest end of indy tag teams..also people are angry that I believed their name is iffy cuz of the mma war machine pic.twitter.com/jjNu9M1N5X — Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) January 17, 2018

OH NO!!!!! KO doesn't have time for NJPW!! he must not love Wrestling !! #withalife pic.twitter.com/R8IObK18zS — Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) January 20, 2018

If my role for a certain company was to comment on things happening within said company and they had just hired some really talented wrestlers, I'd probably find a few minutes to learn who they are and where they come from before talking about them, though. https://t.co/14IR0JmXB7 — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) January 20, 2018

@KOllomani contributed to this article.