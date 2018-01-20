Samoa Joe On His First Year With WWE RAW, New WWE - EvanTube Videos, WWE Stars Train At Penn State

- WWE and the EvanTubeHD YouTube channel have partnered with Pocket.Watch for new "Hide The Gummy" videos. You can see the videos above and below.

- Samoa Joe recently spoke with CBR.com to promote his WWE Comics writing debut and commented on going from WWE NXT to the main roster, and his first full year on the RAW brand:

"It's funny. I tell this to a lot of people who ask me this — if I were to have stopped wrestling a year ago, I would have said I had a fantastic career. A very, very fulfilling career. And I think most people would agree with me. But I've found myself here on Raw, and I'm literally living in the bonus.

This year's been absolutely fantastic — a lot of high points, a lot of milestones. Being a part of the Raw crew and WWE — I think now I appreciate it more than I would have [earlier], only because I've experienced pretty much every other scenario working in this industry outside of WWE. To be here now, it's very fun for me, and honestly, it's very enjoyable, because I'm at a point in my career now where I can go out there, I'm confident in what I can do, I'm confident in what I have to offer, and WWE has been very confident in letting me do what I do. It's a very fun, mutual relationship that we have going so far."

- Titus O'Neil, Dana Brooke, Apollo Crews, The Revival, Elias, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville all worked out at the Penn State Football facilities earlier today ahead of tonight's WWE live event, as seen below:

Welcome to Happy Valley, @WWE!

These wrestlers pumped some iron before their big show tonight at the @JordanCenter! ??#WeAre pic.twitter.com/T4RzrTzL8t — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) January 20, 2018