WrestlingInc.com

WWE Superstar On MTV TRL Monday, Sheamus' Latest Celtic Warrior Workout (Video), WWE Facebook Q&As

By Marc Middleton | January 20, 2018

- Above is the latest video from Sheamus' Celtic Warrior Workouts channel on YouTube, featuring leg day at Hard Nocks South in Tampa with coach Rob MacIntyre.

- Sasha Banks will be appearing on MTV's TRL this Monday, likely to promote the RAW 25th Anniversary show. WWE posted the following teaser for the appearance:

Sasha Banks to appear on MTV's "TRL" this Tuesday

Are you requesting more of The Boss? Well, if your answer was "totally," then you are in luck!

Sasha Banks will be appearing on MTV's legendary show "TRL" this Tuesday. What will The Boss have to say? Find out when she appears on the live show that airs from 4:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET, only on MTV.

Sasha Banks Says She's The 'Greatest Women's Wrestler Ever'
See Also
Sasha Banks Says She's The 'Greatest Women's Wrestler Ever'

- Hardees & Carl's Jr. will be sponsoring WWE Facebook chats with Matt Hardy and Sheamus over the next few days. Matt will chat with fans at 4pm EST on Sunday while the Sheamus chat will begin at 11am EST on Monday, as seen below:

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

Listen to the latest episode of the Wrestling INC. Podcast on iTunes!

Most Popular

Back To Top