WWE Superstar On MTV TRL Monday, Sheamus' Latest Celtic Warrior Workout (Video), WWE Facebook Q&As

- Above is the latest video from Sheamus' Celtic Warrior Workouts channel on YouTube, featuring leg day at Hard Nocks South in Tampa with coach Rob MacIntyre.

Sasha Banks to appear on MTV's "TRL" this Tuesday Are you requesting more of The Boss? Well, if your answer was "totally," then you are in luck! Sasha Banks will be appearing on MTV's legendary show "TRL" this Tuesday. What will The Boss have to say? Find out when she appears on the live show that airs from 4:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET, only on MTV.

- Hardees & Carl's Jr. will be sponsoring WWE Facebook chats with Matt Hardy and Sheamus over the next few days. Matt will chat with fans at 4pm EST on Sunday while the Sheamus chat will begin at 11am EST on Monday, as seen below: