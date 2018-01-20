Chris Adonis On Impact Wrestling, Working With Eli Drake And Not Always Being His 'Sidepiece'

Last week, Chris Adonis spoke with Channel Guide Magazine a day before announcing his departure from Impact Wrestling on social media. A departure that Impact Wrestling reportedly wasn't even aware of until he did it. Here are some of the highlights from the interview:

Impact Wrestling needing consistency:

"It has been a crazy year with all the changes in the company and guys and guys out. ... There just needs to be some consistency. Consistency went out the window in the last year, but you couldn't help that with all the changes. You just have to get some consistency going, which I think they are in route to doing. The sky is the limit. ... I've only just met Don [Callis] and conversing over the past couple of days, but I have heard good things about him. It seems like he has a bigger pulse on professional wrestling, which is good. He knows the trends of what's going in and out and how to maybe adapt to the new environment we live in with technology and how the world is evolving in general. Scott D'Amore brings a lot of experience and a good figure to help head it up at the helm. Sonjay [Dutt] is here too. Time will tell, but it seems they have the right players here in place to capitalize on the talent involved."

Working with Eli Drake:

"I just never knew before I came to Impact Wrestling about Eli Drake that well. I didn't really have an impression of him. Then after I got to work with him, I began to realize who he was. First, I thought he was an ass----. I didn't know him that well, but saw the way he carried himself. But I came to find out he is a good dude. He worked really hard. I didn't really know how hard until I've been around him. It gives me faith that when you work hard and come into your own that the opportunities can be there for you. Fast forward to now, up until recently, he was the World Champion. You could have never convinced me of all that until I was around him and saw the work ethic and how much he pays attention to details."

Wanting to do something that would have benefited both Eli Drake and himself:

"I don't always want to be Eli Drake's sidepiece. I went into this with an understanding of that, and hopefully, it can evolve into something that will benefit both of us."

Chris Adonis also talked about who helped him during his early years as a pro wrestler. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.