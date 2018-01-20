WWE Looks At Undertaker On RAW, Dana White Talks Brock Lesnar And The UFC, CSR On Paige's Injury

- Above, WWE took a look at Undertaker's history on Raw, including his Inferno Match against Kane and feuding with Superstars like Triple H and Shawn Michaels. As noted, Undertaker will be making an appearance on this Monday's Raw 25 show, his first since losing to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33 in April.

- As noted earlier today, Dana White spoke with the New York Post and made a comment about the possibility of Brock Lesnar returning to the UFC. Lesnar would need approval by WWE to fight until August. He would also still have to resolve his one-year suspension from the USADA for failed drug tests. The suspension was frozen when he retired from mixed martial arts last year. About Lesnar, White said:

"I think he'll give it one more run," White said. "I just think Brock loves to fight."

- Below is the latest Chair Shot Reality playlist on Wrestling Inc. featuring Justin LaBar and Josh Isenberg. In the three videos, the duo runs through a number of topics including: WWE's latest signings, Ronda Rousey, what to expect for RAW 25, Samoa Joe's injury, and if Paige is done wrestling for good. Please note, two of the videos have a blank screen that run on for a few minutes once the guys finish their segments.