WWE 205 Live Results From Lowell (1/20): Nia Jax Refs Main Event, Bray Wyatt Vs. Matt Hardy, More

By Marc Middleton | January 20, 2018
Thanks to Trey Foust for the following WWE 205 Live results from Saturday's non-televised live event in Lowell, Massachusetts:

* JoJo was the ring announcer

* Hideo Itami defeated Jack Gallagher with his new Cutter finisher

* Gran Metalik and Kalisto defeated TJP and Drew Gulak when Kalisto pinned TJP

* Matt Hardy defeated Bray Wyatt with a Twist of Fate

* Akira Tozawa defeated Ariya Daivari

* Mustafa Ali defeated Tony Nese with a 450

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore retained over Cedric Alexander with Nia Jax as special referee. Enzo got great heel heat mixed with some cheers with his pre-match promo. Jax ended up siding with Enzo and hitting Cedric with a Samoan Drop to allow Enzo to get the win

