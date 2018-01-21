Stipe Miocic made history Saturday with a dominant decision win over Francis Ngannou to retain his UFC heavyweight championship in the main event of UFC 220 in Boston, Mass. With the win Miocic becomes the longest reigning heavyweight champion in UFC history, setting a new record with three title defenses.

The first round was absolutely insane as both Miocic and Ngannou landed heavy shots. Miocic survived the storm that Ngannou threw at him and then he systematically drained Ngannou's energy by making him carry his weight. Ngannou was exhausted and didn't have the technique to get Miocic off of him, instead attempting to rely on his strength that was rapidly fading. Miocic landed some hard shots on the ground, but chose not to attempt any submissions and instead continued wearing Ngannou down en route to the decision win. All three judges scored the fight 50-44. In his post-fight interview, Miocic announced that he and his wife are expecting a child.

In the co-main event, Daniel Cormier successfully defended his light heavyweight title with a TKO win over Volkan Oezdemir. Oezdemir came out swinging and was able to avoid Cormier's grappling early. But it was Cormier who would land the harder shots on the feet, landing a two-punch combination that hurt Oezdemir. DC scored a takedown and attempted a rear-naked choke, but Oezdemir was saved by the bell. Cormier secured another takedown early in Round 2 and had Oezdemir in the mounted crucifix, rendering him completely defenseless. The referee stepped in to stop the fight at 2:00 of Round 2.

Full results from the event can be found below:

- Stipe Miocic def. Francis Ngannou via unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-44)

- Daniel Cormier def. Volkan Oezdemir via TKO (punches) at 2:00 of Round 2

- Calvin Kattar def. Shane Burgos via TKO (punches) at 0:32 of Round 3

- Gian Villante def. Francimar Barroso via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27)

- Rob Font def. Thomas Almeida via TKO (strikes) at 2:24 of Round 2

- Kyle Bochniak def. Brandon Davis via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

- Abdul Razak Alhassan def. Sabah Homasi via knockout (punch) at 3:47 of Round 1

- Dustin Ortiz def. Alexandre Pantoja via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

- Julio Arce def. Dan Ige via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

- Enrique Barzola def. Matt Bessette via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

- Islam Makhachev def. Gleison Tibau via knockout (punch) at 0:57 of Round 1