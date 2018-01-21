Yesterday we asked, which of the champions would be most likely to drop their title at next Sunday's Royal Rumble? It was a pretty easy choice with The Usos losing to Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable. Mainly due to Jey Uso's DUI arrest, earlier this week, and it's one of those titles that could be switched up without it really mattering. Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan were second with AJ Styles losing the WWE Championship to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were third.

Thanks to everyone who responded, here are some of the top comments:

OlympicHeroAngle89:

"None. Actually think it makes more sense for all Champions to retain. Cesaro and Seamus to beat Rollins and Jordan, if I had to choose."

number1fanofthephenomenal1:

"The SmackDown Tag Titles are ready, willing, and Gable to change hands."

See Also Who Will Induct Goldberg Into The WWE Hall Of Fame?, WWE Legend Wants His Stable Inducted Soon

The_Trend_Killer:

"The only one that would be interesting would be having AJ lose. This would create so many weird storylines, how would they defend the title? Plus, I think Owens and Zayn having the title could create so many awesome heel moments. All the rest of the title matches are interchangeable and any of those guys winning wouldn't shake things up."

BEEN SAVAGE:

"SD tag titles, Uce messed up. Expect them to be fed to the Bludgeon's next. No clue why people think Jordan and Rollins will lose, especially after the Rollins heel turn tease on Monday that was overshadowed by the stomp."

New subscribers can sign up for the WWE Network by clicking here and get their first month for free, which includes NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia on January 27 and the Royal Rumble on January 28.