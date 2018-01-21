WWE Live Event Results From Florence (1/20): Sami Zayn In The Main Event, Bobby Roode Defends, More

Thanks to Billy Altensen for the following WWE live event results from Saturday's show in Florence, South Carolina:

* The New Day defeated Rusev and Aiden English

* Tye Dillinger defeated Mike Kanellis

* The Bludgeon Brothers defeated The Colons and The Ascension

* Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Baron Corbin

* WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode retained over Jinder Mahal

* SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Naomi defeated Lana, Tamina Snuka, Natalya and Carmella in a Handicap Match

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retained over Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable

* WWE Champion AJ Styles retained over Sami Zayn