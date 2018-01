WWE NXT Live Event Results From Sebring (1/20): Time Limit Draw, Two Losses For One Superstar, More

Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Saturday's show in Sebring, Florida:

* Raul Mendoza defeated Fabian Aichner

* Bianca Belair defeated Aliyah

* Big Boa defeated Kishan Raftaar

* Tucker Knight defeated Dan Matha

* Otis Dozovic defeated Dan Matha

* TM-61 vs. Johnny Gargano and Kassius Ohno ended in a 20-minute Time Limit Draw

* The Velveteen Dream defeated Jason

* NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon and Nikki Cross defeated Lacey Evans and Shayna Baszler

* Aleister Black defeated Buddy Murphy