NJPW Fantastica Mania 2018 Night Two Results, Cody Rhodes On 'All In' Convention, Young Bucks

- At today's Fantastica Mania, the CMLL Brother Tag Team Tournament kicked off with Ultimo Guerrero and Gran Guerrero defeating Angel de Oro and Neibla Roja, while Dragon Lee and Mistico defeated Cuatrero and Sanson. The two winning teams will meet in the finals in night three. In the main event, Volador Jr. retained the NWA Welterweight Championship against Barbaro Cavernario. Below are the full results:

* Puma and Disturbio defeated Drone and Star Jr.

* Fuego, Sobernaro Jr., and Ryusuke Taguchi defeated Okumura, SHO, YOH

* BUSHI, Rush, Hiromu Takahashi, and Tetsuya Naito defeated Atlantis, Hirai Kawato, Satoshi Kojima, and KUSHIDA

* Ultimo Guerrero and Gran Guerrero defeated Angel de Oro and Neibla Roja (CMLL Brother Tournament Match)

* Dragon Lee and Mistico defeated Cuatrero and Sanson (CMLL Brother Tournament Match)

* Volador Jr. (c) defeated Barbaro Cavernario (NWA Welterweight Championship)

- In regards to the upcoming September 1 All In show, a fan thought some kind of "Meet and Greet" would be an awesome addition to the event. Through the All In Twitter account, Cody Rhodes responded that he'd "bet the farm" a multi-day separate convention would happen for the show. Also, a photo of Cody and The Young Bucks was posted, showing the group sitting in what's most likely the arena for their self-financed event.

Since @ALL_IN_2018 is going to be a huge event. The day before or the morning of the show the idea of having a Fan Access for Meet & Greets, early merch sales, etc would be awesome.@MattJackson13 @NickJacksonYB @CodyRhodes @TheBrandiRhodes @KennyOmegamanX @MartyScurll — Johnathan Jackson (@MasterX24) January 19, 2018