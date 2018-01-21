WWE Live Event Results From State College (1/20): Two Braun Strowman Matches, Handicap Main Event

Thanks to Jonathan Starr for the following WWE live event results from last night's show in State College, Pennsylvania:

* The Revival defeated Heath Slater and Rhyno

* Apollo Crews and Titus O'Neil defeated The Bar & Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

* Goldust defeated Curt Hawkins. Hawkins demanded another match and issued a challenge...

* Braun Strowman defeated Curt Hawkins. Kane came out as Braun issued a challenge...

* Braun Strowman defeated Kane by DQ

* Asuka and Dana Brooke defeated Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville with Paige at ringside

* Finn Balor defeated Elias

* RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss retained over Mickie James and Bayley in a Triple Threat

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns and RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins defeated The Miz, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel in a Handicap Match