WWE Live Event Results From State College (1/20): Two Braun Strowman Matches, Handicap Main Event

Thanks to Jonathan Starr for the following WWE live event results from last night's show in State College, Pennsylvania:
* The Revival defeated Heath Slater and Rhyno
* Apollo Crews and Titus O'Neil defeated The Bar & Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson
* Goldust defeated Curt Hawkins. Hawkins demanded another match and issued a challenge...
* Braun Strowman defeated Curt Hawkins. Kane came out as Braun issued a challenge...
* Braun Strowman defeated Kane by DQ
* Asuka and Dana Brooke defeated Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville with Paige at ringside
* Finn Balor defeated Elias
* RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss retained over Mickie James and Bayley in a Triple Threat
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns and RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins defeated The Miz, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel in a Handicap Match