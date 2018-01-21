Will Roman Reigns Be Investigated For Steroid Claim?, Live WWE MMC Mics (Video), Goldust Thanks Fans

- WWE had live mics in the ring during Tuesday's Mixed Match Challenge premiere, which saw Finn Balor and Sasha Banks defeat Shinsuke Nakamura and Natalya. You can hear what the Superstars had to say in the "Mic'D Up" video above.

- As noted, WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns was recently implicated as a customer in a steroid distribution ring by imprisoned steroids dealer Richard Rodriguez, who has been incarcerated since the DEA raided his Miami gym in February 2017. The accusations against Reigns, and actors Mark Wahlberg & Josh Duhamel, were made during a phone interview Rodriguez did with Jon Bravo.

TMZ reports that law enforcement sources have confirmed that Reigns, Wahlberg and Duhamel will not be investigated by the DEA because the agency does not target alleged buyers of illegal drugs. The agency instead focuses their resources on going after alleged kingpins like Rodriguez and other distributors, manufacturers and traffickers.

Reigns issued a statement to us last week and said he doesn't even know who Rodriguez is. Wahlberg is also saying the claims made by Rodriguez are false.

"I have never heard of Richard Rodriguez or Wellness Fitness Nutrition," Reigns' statement read. "I learned from the mistake I made nearly two years ago and paid the penalty for it. Since then, I've passed 11 tests as part of WWE's independent drug testing program."

- Goldust tweeted the following to thank fans for supporting him through 25 years of RAW: