Austin Aries Facing WWE Title Holder, Curt Hawkins's Losing Streak, Attitude Era Recreations (Video)

- Above is a behind-the-scenes look at The New Day, Carmella, Breezango and others recreating some famous "Attitude Era" moments, including Vince McMahon as the "Higher Power."

- An interesting match is taking place today as the newly crowned Impact Global Champion, Austin Aries, will take on WWE UK Champion, Pete Dunne, at a Destiny World Wrestling event. The two will be facing off for the Destiny World Championship.

- Two nights ago at a WWE live event in Reading, PA, Curt Hawkins lost to not only Goldust, but Braun Strowman, as well. Below, Hawkins commented losing twice in once night. The same thing happened the next night (1/20) in State College, PA, bringing his record to 0-161.