Confirmed WWE DVDs In 2018, Fans On Rusev Day, Kofi Kingston And Jimmy Uso Battle In Injustice 2

- Above is the second video in a first to five wins between Kofi Kingston and Jimmy Uso in Injustice 2. Already up 1-0, Kingston was able to pick up two more wins right off the bat with Jimmy already calling for his punishment, packaged dry shrimp. Kingston offered to switch up his character, and Jimmy was able to get a win of his own. The currently tally is 3-1 for Kingston and the next video will show if Jimmy can make a comeback.

- According to PWInsider, here are the confirmed DVDs for the first part of 2018.

* 1/16 - WWE Tag Team Collection (Four WWE Studios animated movies)

* 1/23 - WWE Clash of Champions 2017

* 2/6 - Best of Raw and SmackDown 2017

* 3/6 - 2018 WWE Royal Rumble

* 3/20 - Best of WWE NXT 2017

* 4/3 - Raw 25th Anniversary

* 4/17 - WWE Elimination Chamber and Fastlane PPVs

* 5/1 - Best of the Hardy Boyz

* 5/15 - WWE WrestleMania 34

* 5/29 - Unreleased: Randy Savage Matches

- WWE put out a funny poll asking fans: "Is today Rusev Day?" As of this writing, 78 percent said "Yes," and 22 percent are wrong, saying "No."