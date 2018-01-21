Samoa Joe Provides Update On Timetable For His Return To WWE From Injury

Samoa Joe joined Booker T's Heated Conversations podcast to talk wrestling and also give an update on his injury that he suffered in a match against Rhyno on a January 8 episode of Raw.

The injury removed him from not only the WWE Mixed Match Challenge, but WWE took his name off the list of Royal Rumble Match participants. Joe said he understood the situation and is just trying to go with the flow and get back healthy.

"Anytime that you miss, like you say, one of the 'Big Four' shows, or, you miss shows in general, missing these opportunities on PPV, it's always devastating," Joe said. "A younger version of me would definitely be stressing out and probably making this situation a lot worse. For me right now, I know what I need to do in order to get healthy and get back. I understand the timetable, I understand what I need to do to exceed that timetable. I'm more accepting of the process, because I realize it's unavoidable. So, now it's really just about concentrating on just getting back and being healthy. Just getting back out there in front of the people."

Booker T then asked Joe if he had a specific timetable to return to the ring and Joe responded that it's something that he has to take a wait and see approach to each week.

"As of right now it's kind of a week to week thing," Joe replied. "With these injuries sometimes they heal sooner, sometimes they heal later. They are going to do a little bit of an ultrasound, check it out every week. They're going to be giving me treatments. It's not something that can be fixed surgically. It's basically a lot of time, rest, and elevation, and letting it heal. It just depends on how quick it heals. Hopefully, it will be sooner than later. Obviously, we're going to be past the [Royal] Rumble, but I don't know how much further past that."

