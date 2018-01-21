Top ROH Stars To Never Win ROH Title, NJPW Match Of The Week, Los Ingobernables De Japon Teddy Bears

- Above is the full match from 1983 between Tiger Mask and Fishman for the WWF Junior Heavyweight Championship. Fishman lost to the champion in a show that drew approximately 30,000 fans.

- ROH's latest "5 Count" featured five top stars that never won the ROH World Championship. The group included: Claudio Castagnoli (Cesaro), Matt Taven, KENTA (Hideo Itami), Colt Cabana, and at number one, AJ Styles.

- NJPW added new merchandise to their store including teddy bears for each member of Los Ingobernables de Japon. Also added was a new Bullet Club hat and items for Fantastica Mania 2018.