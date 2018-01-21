WWE Hall Of Famer Says He Wasn't Invited To RAW 25, Mixed Match Challenge - WWE Network, WWE Shop

- The first episode of WWE Mixed Match Challenge is now available on the WWE Network. The episode featured Finn Balor & Sasha Banks defeating Natalya & Shinsuke Nakamura after Banks forced Natalya to submit to the Banks statement.

- WWE Hall of Famer Koko B. Ware joined Cerrito Live on Saturday, which you can listen to here. Despite being a part of the first-ever Monday Night RAW match (losing to the late Yokozuna), he said that he wasn't invited to RAW 25 this Monday. He added that he hasn't heard from WWE since his 2009 HOF induction.

