WWE RAW 25 Opening (Video), Matt Hardy Comments On EC3, Sami Zayn Talks RAW Vs. SmackDown Live

- WWE released the opening video to this Monday's RAW 25 special, which you can watch in the video above.

- Sami Zayn was interviewed by SC Now, to promote last night's WWE live event in Florence. During the interview, he talked about the SmackDown crew wanting to beat RAW.

"We've got a lot of hungry guys," Zayn said. "Raw has been the big show forever, and we're all working twice as hard to make the show as good as possible. We might all be working for the same company, but there's a lot of competition, and that makes for a better product."

- Matt Hardy tweeted the following about EC3, who is expected to start with WWE imminently after finishing up with Impact Wrestling last week. Hardy, who once ended EC3's TNA World Championship reign, tweeted: