WrestlingInc.com

Ric Flair On His Addiction To Alcohol, Last Year's Health Scare, Still Being Alive

By Joshua Gagnon | January 21, 2018

Ric Flair spoke with Fox 5 about his alcohol addiction, health scare, and feeling lucky to still be alive. Here are some of the highlights:

Addiction to alcohol:

"I don't carry a flask, I don't drink at home, and I'm a social drinker. I mean my whole life, I never drank during the day. But at night, when I'm through working, yeah, I drank. I didn't start 'day drinking' until probably right before my son [Reid Fliehr] died. And then, I really, after he passed away, it was 10 in the morning until 2 a.m. every day."

The lead-up to his recent health scare last August:

"I knew that something was going on because it really hurt. So, she [Fiance', Wendy Barlow] took me and, sure enough, my intestines had ruptured."

Ric Flair Says Charlotte Is Already The Greatest 'By Far' But Should Turn Heel
See Also
Ric Flair Says Charlotte Is Already The Greatest 'By Far' But Should Turn Heel

Feeling lucky to still be alive:

"You have no idea. You want to know something? I am preoccupied with dying, does that make sense to you? I think about it every day."

Ric Flair's fiance', Wendy Barlow, also discussed more about his health scare. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

» WWE Shop: $5 / $10 / $15 Buys This Weekend

Most Popular

Back To Top