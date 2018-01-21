Ric Flair On His Addiction To Alcohol, Last Year's Health Scare, Still Being Alive

Ric Flair spoke with Fox 5 about his alcohol addiction, health scare, and feeling lucky to still be alive. Here are some of the highlights:

Addiction to alcohol:

"I don't carry a flask, I don't drink at home, and I'm a social drinker. I mean my whole life, I never drank during the day. But at night, when I'm through working, yeah, I drank. I didn't start 'day drinking' until probably right before my son [Reid Fliehr] died. And then, I really, after he passed away, it was 10 in the morning until 2 a.m. every day."

The lead-up to his recent health scare last August:

"I knew that something was going on because it really hurt. So, she [Fiance', Wendy Barlow] took me and, sure enough, my intestines had ruptured."

Feeling lucky to still be alive:

"You have no idea. You want to know something? I am preoccupied with dying, does that make sense to you? I think about it every day."

